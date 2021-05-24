Jason Mraz heading to St. Louis Music Park

In a statement, Mraz says “When we recorded ‘Look for the Good’ we knew we had created something special, something uplifting, that needed to be performed in front of live audiences. And then, right before our shows began, the world stopped. Like many artists we created quarantine concerts across the internet, but no matter how big the digital reach, it doesn’t compare to being in the same room. We’ve been patiently waiting for this day: when the curtain goes up in Austin -- it will be a celebration of life, with a new appreciation for live music, and in-person connections we’ve all been missing.”