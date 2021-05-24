 Skip to main content
Jason Mraz heading to St. Louis Music Park
Jason Mraz heading to St. Louis Music Park

Jason Mraz Performs on NBC's Today Show

Jason Mraz performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Jason Mraz’s “Look for the Good Live! Summer Tour 2021” is at St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights on Aug. 4. Show time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. May 27 at ticketmaster.com. Tickets are $36-$86. 

The new album is “Look for the Good.”

In a statement, Mraz says “When we recorded ‘Look for the Good’ we knew we had created something special, something uplifting, that needed to be performed in front of live audiences. And then, right before our shows began, the world stopped.  Like many artists we created quarantine concerts across the internet, but no matter how big the digital reach, it doesn’t compare to being in the same room.  We’ve been patiently waiting for this day: when the curtain goes up in Austin -- it will be a celebration of life, with a new appreciation for live music, and in-person connections we’ve all been missing.”

St Louis Music Park was originally scheduled to open in 2020 but was delayed. The amphitheater will open this summer.

