Jay Leno cancels Fox Theatre concert this week as he recovers from burn injuries

Comedian and former talk show host Jay Leno, recovering from burn injuries this week, has canceled his show Nov. 18 at the Fox Theatre with Jeff Foxworthy.

Leno received burns to his face and hands from a gasoline accident in his garage over the weekend. He’s a devout car collector, and one of his vehicles burst into flames while he was working on it.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” he said in a statement.

Added Foxworthy: “I hate canceling shows but Jay getting back to health is more important right now. Thanks to everyone for the prayers and well wishes. Get well soon buddy!”