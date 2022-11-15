 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jay Leno cancels Fox Theatre concert this week as he recovers from burn injuries

People Jay Leno

FILE - Jay Leno attends the Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief in Los Angeles on Sept. 12, 2017. Jay Leno suffered burns in a weekend fire at the car enthusiast's garage but said Monday that he was doing OK, according to reports. Leno, 72, had been set to appear at a financial conference in Las Vegas on Sunday but canceled because of a “serious medical emergency."

 John Salangsang - invision linkable, Invision

Comedian and former talk show host Jay Leno, recovering from burn injuries this week, has canceled his show Nov. 18 at the Fox Theatre with Jeff Foxworthy.

Leno received burns to his face and hands from a gasoline accident in his garage over the weekend. He’s a devout car collector, and one of his vehicles burst into flames while he was working on it.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” he said in a statement.

Added Foxworthy: “I hate canceling shows but Jay getting back to health is more important right now. Thanks to everyone for the prayers and well wishes. Get well soon buddy!”

All tickets will be refunded at the original point of purchase. Full refunds will be processed this week. Ticket holders will receive credit in the next 7-10 days.

Get more information at metrotix.com.

 

 

