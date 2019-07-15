Jay Leno, the Isley Brothers, Martina McBride and the national tour of “Finding Neverland” are among the highlights of Lindenwood University’s J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts’ 2019-2020 season.
Here's what's in store the upcoming season:
The Lindenwood Theater Touring Series
• Jon Dorenbos, 8 p.m. Sept. 6, $39.50-$79.50
• Jay Leno, 8 p.m. Sept. 14, $79.50-$109.50
• Songs in the Attic: The Music of Billy Joel, 8 p.m. Oct. 26, $29.50-$69.50
• The Saint Louis Ballet, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 15, $29.50-$69.50.
• Martina McBride, 8 p.m. Dec. 21, $59.50-$99.50
• “Finding Neverland," 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Jan. 25, $29.50-$69.50
• The Isley Brothers, 8 p.m. Feb. 15, $59.50-$99.50
• The Celtic Tenors, 8 p.m. March 14, $49.50-$89.50
• “The Pianist of Willesden Lane,” 8 p.m. April 24, $29.50-$69.50
• Terry Fator, 8 p.m. May 2, $59.50-$99.50
Lindenwood University Academic Series
• “Little Shop of Horrors,” 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9-13, $15.
• Fashion Design Alumni Showcase, 6 p.m. Oct. 11, free
• "Silent Sky," 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6-9, $10
• Fall Dance Concert, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7-9, $10
• Band & Orchestra Concert, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12, free
• Choir Concerts, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14, free
• Concert Choir with STL Collegiate Choirs, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16, free
• Student Directed One Acts, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21-23, free
• “The Merry Wives of Windsor,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5-7, $10-$18
• Fall Fashion Show, 7 p.m. Dec. 6, $20
• “Mr. Burns: A Post-Electric Play,” 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19-22, $10
• Winter Dance Concert, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27-29, $10
• Band & Orchestra Concert, 7:30 p.m. March 3, free
• “Cabaret,” 7:30 p .m. April 2-4, $12-$18
• Student Directed One Acts & Cabaret Show, 7:30 p.m. Apr. 16-18, free
• Spring Dance Concert, 7:30 p.m. Apr. 16-18, $10
• Spring Fashion Show, 6 p.m. Apr. 27, $10-$50
• Band & Orchestra Concert, Student Conductors, 7:30 p.m. Apr. 28, free
• Choir Concert, Student Conductors, 7:30 p.m. April 30, free
The One Roar Show
• Neon Trees, 8 p.m. Sept. 19, $15
New season ticket sales are July 22-26 and general box office sales are Aug. 5 at lindenwood.edu and by calling 636-949-4433.