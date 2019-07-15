Subscribe for 99¢
Jay Leno, the Isley Brothers, Martina McBride and the national tour of “Finding Neverland” are among the highlights of Lindenwood University’s J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts’ 2019-2020 season.

Here's what's in store the upcoming season:

The Lindenwood Theater Touring Series 

Jon Dorenbos, 8 p.m. Sept. 6, $39.50-$79.50

Jay Leno

Jay Leno arrives at the NBCUniversal Summer TCA Tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

Jay Leno, 8 p.m. Sept. 14, $79.50-$109.50

Songs in the Attic: The Music of Billy Joel, 8 p.m. Oct. 26, $29.50-$69.50 

The Saint Louis Ballet, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 15, $29.50-$69.50. 

Martina McBride at Peabody Opera House

Martina McBride performs at Peabody Opera House in St. Louis on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Martina McBride, 8 p.m. Dec. 21, $59.50-$99.50

“Finding Neverland," 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Jan. 25, $29.50-$69.50 

The Isley Brothers, 8 p.m. Feb. 15, $59.50-$99.50 

The Celtic Tenors, 8 p.m. March 14, $49.50-$89.50

The Pianist of Willesden Lane,” 8 p.m. April 24, $29.50-$69.50

Terry Fator, 8 p.m. May 2, $59.50-$99.50

Lindenwood University Academic Series 

“Little Shop of Horrors,” 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9-13, $15.

Fashion Design Alumni Showcase, 6 p.m. Oct. 11, free

"Silent Sky," 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6-9, $10

Fall Dance Concert, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7-9, $10

Band & Orchestra Concert, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12, free

Choir Concerts, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14, free

Concert Choir with STL Collegiate Choirs, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16, free

Student Directed One Acts, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21-23, free

“The Merry Wives of Windsor,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5-7, $10-$18

Fall Fashion Show, 7 p.m. Dec. 6, $20

“Mr. Burns: A Post-Electric Play,” 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.  Feb. 19-22, $10

Winter Dance Concert, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27-29, $10

Band & Orchestra Concert, 7:30 p.m. March 3, free

“Cabaret,” 7:30 p .m. April 2-4, $12-$18

Student Directed One Acts & Cabaret Show, 7:30 p.m. Apr. 16-18, free

Spring Dance Concert, 7:30 p.m. Apr. 16-18, $10

Spring Fashion Show, 6 p.m. Apr. 27, $10-$50

Band & Orchestra Concert, Student Conductors, 7:30 p.m. Apr. 28, free

Choir Concert, Student Conductors, 7:30 p.m. April 30, free

 The One Roar Show

2019 BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival - Day 1

Tyler Glenn of Neon Trees performs at the Bottle Rock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on Friday, May 24, 2019, in Napa, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Neon Trees, 8 p.m. Sept. 19, $15

New season ticket sales are July 22-26 and general box office sales are Aug. 5 at lindenwood.edu and by calling 636-949-4433.

