Jazz musician Victor Goines named president of Jazz St. Louis

Jazz St. Louis has a new leader. Jazz musician Victor Goines, a clarinetist and saxophonist, has been named president and chief executive officer, a job previously held by Gene Dobbs Bradford, who departed the institution in February.

The New Orleans native's appointment comes after an extensive search and interview process.

Goines comes with major credentials. In addition to being a career musician, Goines has been a member of Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and the Wynton Marsalis Septet since 1993.

Marsalis recommended Goines for the position at Jazz St. Louis.

Goines most recently served as director of jazz studies and a tenured professor of music at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. During his 14 years working at Northwestern, the jazz studies program became known as one of the top programs worldwide.

He was also director of the jazz program at Juilliard from 2000 to 2007.

In a statement, Goines said: “Jazz is alive and everywhere, and we want people to see this city for what it is. It’s up to us to push the boundaries by listening to the various communities and meet them where they are with music.

“St. Louis’ connection to jazz runs deep, and I look forward to working with the musicians and institutions of St. Louis to promote that fact to national audiences."

Goines has crossed paths with key St. Louis area jazz musicians in the past. Pianist Peter Martin was in the first band Goines led, and trumpet player Jeremy Davenport is a former student.

Goines has performed with Bob Dylan, Terence Blanchard, Dizzy Gillespie, Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, Dianne Reeves, Branford Marsalis and Wayne Shorter.

He’s not new to St. Louis. “I remember the earliest days of JSL in the Hotel Majestic, to sitting way back in the original Bistro, and performing with Wynton for the grand opening of the Harold and Dorothy Steward Center for Jazz.”

Goines released the collaborative album “De New Orleans a La Habana” with Janio Abreu earlier this year.