Jazz St. Louis announces new COVID-19 policies effective Sept. 10

Beginning Sept. 10, proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required upon for all activities at Jazz St. Louis' Ferring Jazz Bistro, Nancy’s Jazz Lounge and the Centene Jazz Education Center in Grand Center.

This applies to guests twelve years old and older, as well as to artists, staff, volunteers, ushers, and restaurant staff.

Guests will need to bring a photo ID and either their physical vaccination card or photo of their vaccination card.

Unvaccinated patrons and children under 12 must provide proof of negative COVID-19 test; either a PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time or an antigen test taken within 24 hours of the performance start time.

Face masks must be worn indoors except when eating and drinking.

A statement from Jazz St. Louis reads: