Jazz St. Louis announces new COVID-19 policies effective Sept. 10

Beginning Sept. 10, proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required upon for all activities at Jazz St. Louis' Ferring Jazz Bistro, Nancy’s Jazz Lounge and the Centene Jazz Education Center in Grand Center.
This applies to guests twelve years old and older, as well as to artists, staff, volunteers, ushers, and restaurant staff.
Guests will need to bring a photo ID and either their physical vaccination card or photo of their vaccination card.
Unvaccinated patrons and children under 12 must provide proof of negative COVID-19 test; either a PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time or an antigen test taken within 24 hours of the performance start time.
Face masks must be worn indoors except when eating and drinking.
A statement from Jazz St. Louis reads:
“For more than 25 years, Jazz St. Louis has been dedicated to leading our community in advancing the uniquely American art of jazz through performance, education, and community engagement. Your support makes that possible. Your health, safety, and well-being -- and that of our musicians, staff, volunteers, and community -- s our top priority. Alongside City and County health departments, Jazz St. Louis stresses the importance of getting a COVID-19 vaccine. It is the safest and best way for both protecting against SARS-CoV-2 and limiting the spread of the virus.”
Shows with live audiences at Jazz St. Louis return for the first time in September.
Get more information at jazstl.org.