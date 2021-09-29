 Skip to main content
JD McPherson bringing Christmas show to Delmar Hall
JD McPherson bringing Christmas show to Delmar Hall

 Courtesy of the artist

JD McPherson’s “SOCKS: A Christmas Album & Tour” is at Delmar Hall with a show on Dec. 9. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Joel Paterson is also on the bill.

Tickets are $25-$35 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 1 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at delmarhall.com.

Entry to Delmar Hall requires either a COVID-19 vaccination or negative test.

