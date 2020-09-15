Jeff Tweedy will release a new album on the heels of a new book

Belleville native and Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy releases a new album, “Love is the King,” digitally on Oct. 23. The album is described as a beautifully honest ode to love and hope and includes the new singles “Guess Again” and “Love Is the King.”

The album will be released in physical form later.

The album follows Tweedy’s previous albums, “Warm” and “Warmer.”

A new book by Tweedy, “How to Write One Song,” is out Oct. 13.

In a statement, Tweedy says: “At the beginning of the lockdown I started writing country songs to console myself. Folk and country type forms being the shapes that come most easily to me in a comforting way. 'Guess Again' is a good example of the success I was having at pushing the world away, counting my blessings — taking stock in my good fortune to have love in my life," Tweedy said in a statement.