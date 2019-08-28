St. Louis blues rocker Jeremiah Johnson is part of the 2020 Ruf's Blues Caravan along with Ryan Perry and Whitney Slay, as revealed on his Facebook page today.
Johnson posted an explanation of what the Ruf’s Blues Caravan is:
"The 2020 Ruf Records’ Blues Caravan is unstoppable. Fifteen years after Europe’s most respected label put on its first showcase tour, the founding concept is instantly familiar to blues fans: every night, on club stages across the US and Europe, three rising talents will burn down the house and kick the blues into the modern age. But there’s a twist. With the lineup chosen each year from the cream of the Ruf roster, every Caravan has a fresh vibe, a fizzing chemistry and plenty of flying sparks. And with three wildly different artists running the gamut of styles in 2020, all bets are off.”
Johnson’s band will be backing all three artists on the tour, which will play Europe and the U.S. in 2020. Dates are forthcoming.
Johnson will also be releasing his second album on Ruf Records.