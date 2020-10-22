 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jeremiah Johnson, Roland Johnson, Cara Louise, Tommy Halloran added to Open Air Concert Series
0 comments

Jeremiah Johnson, Roland Johnson, Cara Louise, Tommy Halloran added to Open Air Concert Series

Subscribe for $1 a month
BB's Jazz, Blues and Soups

Roland Johnson at BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups

 Courtesy of John May

Jeremiah Johnson, Roland Johnson, Tommy Halloran, Tiffany Elle, Falling Fences and Cara Louise Band are some of the acts newly added to the Open Air Concert Series just outside of the Grandel.

The concerts take place in an outdoor tent, which will be heated as temperatures dip.

Here are the new dates:

Nov. 6, Jeremiah Johnson Band CD Release Party

Nov. 7, Roland Johnson & Soul Endeavor

Nov. 8, Cara Louise Band

Nov. 13, Tommy Halloran

Nov. 14, Tiffany Elle

Nov. 15, River Kittens

Nov. 20, Falling Fences

Nov. 21, Hillary Fitz Band

Nov. 22, Poetic Justice Open Mic 

Tickets are $10 with an additional food and beverage purchase required. Food is by a rotating roster of local chefs. Tickets are at metrotix.com.

The series is presented by the Kranzberg Arts Foundation and Jazz St. Louis and WSIE-FM the Sound.

Guests are required to follow COVID-19 precaution policies.

For more information go to metrotix.com or kranzbergartsfoundation.org/open-air.

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch more

Entertainment

Schlafly's elixir: A few deep breaths, a couple of beers and some common sense

  • 0

Cat Neville and Stephen Hale discuss the steps the brewer is taking in the times of COVID-19 at the Feast Virtual Oktoberfest.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports