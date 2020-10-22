Jeremiah Johnson, Roland Johnson, Cara Louise, Tommy Halloran added to Open Air Concert Series

Jeremiah Johnson, Roland Johnson, Tommy Halloran, Tiffany Elle, Falling Fences and Cara Louise Band are some of the acts newly added to the Open Air Concert Series just outside of the Grandel.
The concerts take place in an outdoor tent, which will be heated as temperatures dip.
Here are the new dates:
Nov. 6, Jeremiah Johnson Band CD Release Party
Nov. 7, Roland Johnson & Soul Endeavor
Nov. 8, Cara Louise Band
Nov. 13, Tommy Halloran
Nov. 14, Tiffany Elle
Nov. 15, River Kittens
Nov. 20, Falling Fences
Nov. 21, Hillary Fitz Band
Nov. 22, Poetic Justice Open Mic
Tickets are $10 with an additional food and beverage purchase required. Food is by a rotating roster of local chefs. Tickets are at metrotix.com.
The series is presented by the Kranzberg Arts Foundation and Jazz St. Louis and WSIE-FM the Sound.
Guests are required to follow COVID-19 precaution policies.
For more information go to metrotix.com or kranzbergartsfoundation.org/open-air.
