Jeremiah Johnson, Roland Johnson, Cara Louise, Tommy Halloran added to Open Air Concert Series

Jeremiah Johnson, Roland Johnson, Tommy Halloran, Tiffany Elle, Falling Fences and Cara Louise Band are some of the acts newly added to the Open Air Concert Series just outside of the Grandel.

The concerts take place in an outdoor tent, which will be heated as temperatures dip.

Here are the new dates:

Nov. 6, Jeremiah Johnson Band CD Release Party

Nov. 7, Roland Johnson & Soul Endeavor

Nov. 8, Cara Louise Band

Nov. 13, Tommy Halloran

Nov. 14, Tiffany Elle

Nov. 15, River Kittens

Nov. 20, Falling Fences

Nov. 21, Hillary Fitz Band

Nov. 22, Poetic Justice Open Mic