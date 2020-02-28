You are the owner of this article.
Jeremy Piven returning to Helium Comedy Club
Jeremy Piven returning to Helium Comedy Club

World Premiere of "Vice"

Jeremy Piven arrives at the world premiere of "Vice" on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

 Chris Pizzello

Jeremy Piven is back at Helium Comedy Club with shows June 4-6. Shows are at 8 p.m. June 4 and 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. June 5-6.

Ticket prices are $35 with VIP available.

Get more information at heliumcomedy.com.

Piven last performed at Helium Comedy Club in 2018.

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend's best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.




