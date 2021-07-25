 Skip to main content
Jesse McCartney heading to the Pageant
2018 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Jesse McCartney arrives at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jesse McCartney is at the Pageant with a concert on Nov. 30. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $30-$32 and are on sale now at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

