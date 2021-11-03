Jesse McCartney's concert at the Pageant is postponed over COVID-19 concerns

Update: Jesse McCartney's concert Nov. 30 at the Pageant has been postponed. The singer issued this statement:

"When I booked my Fall tour earlier this year, before the Delta variant, the future looked bright, and most people were sure that by November 2021, COVID-19 would be in the rearview mirror. Now that we’re approaching the start of the tour, it’s clear that most places are still not safe for indoor events.

Unfortunately, the standard precautions used to prevent contracting the virus, are still not enough protection given the close contact I had planned between myself and the fans. The risk of me having to cancel shows is too great, and the only thing worse, would be unknowingly infecting other people. My team and I have made the very difficult decision to postpone the tour until next Spring, when people feel more safe to attend live events, and hopefully, there’s greater immunity all around.

Let’s be honest. This isn’t fun news and I hate that I have to deliver it, but in the end, it feels like the right thing to do at this time. I truly appreciate all of my loyal fans who continue to support me over the years and I can not wait to see all your beautiful faces! If you’ve already purchased tickets, hold onto them as the new dates will be announced shortly.