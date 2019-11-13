Subscribe for 99¢
Jim Gaffigan

Jim Gaffigan performed at Memorial Sloan Kettering's Comedy vs Cancer – a night of humor and hope to outwit cancer – at Jazz at Lincoln Center, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. (Photo by Diane Bondareff/Invision for Memorial Sloan Kettering/AP Images)

Comedian Jim Gaffigan now has three shows lined up for the Stifel Theatre — 7 p.m. Feb. 19, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Feb. 21. The shows are part of the “Pale Tourist Tour.”

Tickets are $46.75-$56.75 at ticketmaster.com and at Enterprise Center box office. Tickets for the newly announced 7 p.m. Feb. 19 show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Get more information at stifeltheatre.com.

Gaffigan tweeted about the show in his own style:

