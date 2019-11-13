Comedian Jim Gaffigan now has three shows lined up for the Stifel Theatre — 7 p.m. Feb. 19, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Feb. 21. The shows are part of the “Pale Tourist Tour.”
Tickets are $46.75-$56.75 at ticketmaster.com and at Enterprise Center box office. Tickets for the newly announced 7 p.m. Feb. 19 show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Get more information at stifeltheatre.com.
Gaffigan tweeted about the show in his own style:
FAKE NEWS!!!! Another example of the corrupt media smearing a thin, non-pale comedian. I love STL and the KC area. I have many NON MADE UP friends who often tell me "Jim you are NOT pale" 3RD show STL presale now PLEASE DO NOT RT THIS & SPEAD THIS LIE! https://t.co/QjwHZRJLSo pic.twitter.com/VsP488XCY6— Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) November 13, 2019