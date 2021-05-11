Jim Gaffigan's 'The Fun Tour' heading to Stifel Theatre

Jim Gaffigan’s “The Fun Tour” is at Stifel Theatre with a show on Oct. 1. Show time is at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $46.75-$76.75 and go on sale at noon May 14 at ticketmaster.com.
Get more information at stifeltheatre.com.
The tour begins Aug. 14 in Wilmington, N.C.
Stifel Theatre has been closed since March 2020 but reopens later this year.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today