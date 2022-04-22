 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jim Jefferies bringing his 'The Moist Tour' to Stifel Theatre

Jim Jefferies

 Courtesy of the artist

Jim Jefferies’ “The Moist Tour” lands at Stifel Theatre with a show at 7 p.m. Oct. 7.

Tickets are $36.75-$76.75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. April 22 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at stifeltheatre.com.

