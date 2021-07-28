Jim Scott Music Festival at World Wide Technology Soccer Park showcases local favorites

Jim Scott Music Festival takes place this weekend at 4 p.m. July 31 at the World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton.
Performing are Dylan Triplett, the Screechin’ Halts, Jordan Suter and Beastie Boys tribute act My Posse in Effect.
Tickets are $10-30 at metrotix.com.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
