Jim Scott Music Festival at World Wide Technology Soccer Park showcases local favorites
Jim Scott Music Festival at World Wide Technology Soccer Park showcases local favorites

Terry Rogers, Dylan Triplett at BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups

Dylan Triplett performs April 25, 2021, at BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups.

 Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jim Scott Music Festival takes place this weekend at 4 p.m. July 31 at the World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton.

Performing are Dylan Triplett, the Screechin’ Halts, Jordan Suter and Beastie Boys tribute act My Posse in Effect.

Tickets are $10-30 at metrotix.com.

