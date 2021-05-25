 Skip to main content
Jimmie Vaughan heading to the Old Rock House
Jimmie Vaughan heading to the Old Rock House

Jimmy Vaughan

Jimmy Vaughan

 Courtesy of the artist

Jimmie Vaughan comes to the Old Rock House with a concert on Oct. 24; show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $35-$40 at metrotix.com. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. May 28.

Get more information at oldrockhousestl.com.

