Jinglefest returning to Family Arena with Brett Young, Chris Janson, Carly Pearce

92.3 Wil’s Jinglefest returns to Family Arena on Dec. 4 with Brett Young, Chris Janson, Carly Pearce, Ryan Hurd and Niko Moon.
Show time is at 7 p.m.
Pit tickets and select reserved seats are available for $20-$100 at ticketmaster.com, and free tickets are also available.
92.3 WIL music director and afternoon personality Marty Brooks says “After missing 2020 Jinglefest, we wanted to make this year the best yet! We are ending 2021 on a high note.”
Get more information at familyarena.com and at 923wil.com.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
