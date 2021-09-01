 Skip to main content
Jinglefest returning to Family Arena with Brett Young, Chris Janson, Carly Pearce
0 comments

Jinglefest returning to Family Arena with Brett Young, Chris Janson, Carly Pearce

{{featured_button_text}}
Brett Young, Randy Houser at Fair St. Louis

Brett Young performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

92.3 Wil’s Jinglefest returns to Family Arena on Dec. 4 with Brett Young, Chris Janson, Carly Pearce, Ryan Hurd and Niko Moon. 

Show time is at 7 p.m.

Pit tickets and select reserved seats are available for $20-$100 at ticketmaster.com, and free tickets are also available.

92.3 WIL music director and afternoon personality Marty Brooks says “After missing 2020 Jinglefest, we wanted to make this year the best yet! We are ending 2021 on a high note.”

Get more information at familyarena.com and at 923wil.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Sneak peek of the Main Event entertainment center

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News