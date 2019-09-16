New Country 92.3’s JingleFest 2019 will be headlined by Jon Pardi Dec. 7 at Family Arena. Also on the bill are Russell Dickerson, Morgan Wallen and Blanco Brown. Show time is at 7 p.m.
Tickets are free-$79. Reserved tickets start at $49 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at metrotix.com, 314-534-1111 and at the box office. The first ticket blast for free tickets is Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Syberg’s in St. Peters. The first 200 people in line with score a pair of tickets.
Get more information at familyarena.com.