Jo Koy coming to Stifel Theatre for '2022 Funny is Funny World Tour'

Comedian Jo Koy’s “2022 Funny is Funny World Tour” is at Stifel Theatre with a show at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2.
Tickets are $41.50-$66.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. April 29 at ticketmaster.com.
His fourth Netflix special was recently filmed at the Forum in Los Angeles, and is the follow-up to his 2019 Netflix special “Comin’ in Hot.”
Get more information at stifeltheatre.com.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
