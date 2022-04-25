 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jo Koy coming to Stifel Theatre for '2022 Funny is Funny World Tour'

Jo Koy

Jo Koy

 Courtesy of the artist

Comedian Jo Koy’s “2022 Funny is Funny World Tour” is at Stifel Theatre with a show at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2.

Tickets are $41.50-$66.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. April 29 at ticketmaster.com.

His fourth Netflix special was recently filmed at the Forum in Los Angeles, and is the follow-up to his 2019 Netflix special “Comin’ in Hot.”

Get more information at stifeltheatre.com.

 

