Joanna Serenko advances to 'The Voice' live rounds after near elimination for the Kirkwood singer

Joanna Serenko advances to the upcoming live rounds on TV’s “The Voice” -- though what those live rounds will look like is unknown in light of the coronavirus pandemic that has halted live productions.
But what is clear is after a rollercoaster ride on the show thus far, Serenko remains and is one big step closer to the finale.
On Monday night’s broadcast of the NBC show which kicked off the Knockouts rounds, Serenko was pitted against teammate Zan Fiskum of Seattle. Serenko selected “Angel From Montgomery,” a song by John Prine, who since the show’s recording died of COVID-19 (she performed Bonnie Raitt’s version of the song). Her teammate selected Brandi Carlile’s “The Story,” and it was up to John Legend to decide which of his two singers would move on.
Her former coach Nick Jonas said he loved her voice on the song and regretted letting her go. Coach Kelly Clarkson said the way her voice fluttered was cool and pure, while coach Blake Shelton said he learned a lot about her vocally from the performance.
But it was up to Legend to decide. After saying it was cool to hear some of the subtleties in her voice, Legend selected Fiskum as the winner of the round and the one to move forward to the live shows.
As Serenko was about to exit the series, thanking Legend for being an excellent coach, both Jonas and Sheldon exercised their “steal” option in an attempt to snag her for their team, thus keeping her on the show. In this enviable position, it was up to Serenko to decide which team she’d join -- Shelton or that of her first coach Jonas (Legend had previously stolen Serenko from Jonas after Jonas dropped her).
Jonas joked about her rejoining his team would be like getting back together with an ex. But after Shelton said he believed in her from the first time she hit “The Voice” stage, she went with Shelton. She told Jonas it was time to move on.
Prior to the performance, viewers saw Serenko’s meeting with super mentor James Taylor; Serenko called him her hero, and said she was shaking as she met him. Taylor said she has the same cool detachment in her voice that Raitt has on the song.
And in a quick bit of showing St. Louis some love, Taylor said the city was a great music town.
On her social media Monday night, Serenko dedicated her performance to Prine.
