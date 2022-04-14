 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Joanna Serenko lines up album release concert at Blue Strawberry

Joanna Serenko

Former "The Voice" semifinalist Joanna Serenko's album release concert for her new "Best of Me" project will take place at 7:30 p.m. May 19 at Blue Strawberry.

Tickets are $20-$25. 

Get more information at bluestrawberrystl.com.

