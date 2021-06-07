 Skip to main content
Joe Bonamassa bringing tour to Stifel Theatre
 Photo by Kit Wood

Joe Bonamassa is at Stifel Theatre with a concert at 8 p.m. Oct. 30.

Tickets are $79-$249 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 11 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at stifeltheatre.com.

Stifel Theatre has been closed since 2020 but will reopen later this summer.

Bonamassa’s new album is “Now Serving: Royal Tea Live From the Ryman.”

During the pandemic, Bonamassa raised money for his non-profit Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation through the Fueling Musicians Program.

