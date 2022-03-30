 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Joe Satriani bringing his 'Earth' tour to the Pageant

Joe Satriani

Joe Satriani

 Courtesy of the artist

Joe Satriani is at the Pageant at 8 p.m. Oct. 8 as pat of his “Earth 2022-2023 Tour.”

Tickets are $41.50-$71.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. April 1 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

KSHE 95 Real Rock Radio is welcoming the show.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The most googled Grammys questions answered

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News