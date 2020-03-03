You are the owner of this article.
John Fogerty coming to Fox Theatre for summer show
2019 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 4

John Fogerty performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Sunday, May 5, 2019, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

 Amy Harris

John Fogerty is at the Fox Theatre with a concert on July 12. He’ll perform Creedence Clearwater Revival hits and more.

Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at metrotix.com, by calling 314-534-1111 and at the box office. Tickets are $49.50-$149.50 and a VIP package available as well.

 

