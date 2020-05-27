John Fogerty's concert coming to the Fox Theatre is canceled

Update: John Fogerty's tour has been canceled in wake of the current pandemic. Refunds are available. Ticket holders will be contacted with details via email.
Original post: John Fogerty is at the Fox Theatre with a concert on July 12. He’ll perform Creedence Clearwater Revival hits and more.
Show time is at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at metrotix.com, by calling 314-534-1111 and at the box office. Tickets are $49.50-$149.50 and a VIP package available as well.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!