John Fogerty's concert coming to the Fox Theatre is canceled
John Fogerty's concert coming to the Fox Theatre is canceled

2019 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 4

John Fogerty performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Sunday, May 5, 2019, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

 Amy Harris

Update: John Fogerty's tour has been canceled in wake of the current pandemic. Refunds are available. Ticket holders will be contacted with details via email.

Original post: John Fogerty is at the Fox Theatre with a concert on July 12. He’ll perform Creedence Clearwater Revival hits and more.

Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at metrotix.com, by calling 314-534-1111 and at the box office. Tickets are $49.50-$149.50 and a VIP package available as well.

 

