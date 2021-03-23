 Skip to main content
John Henry & Sleepy Rubies, Portrait: The Music of Kansas heading to the Pageant
John Henry & Sleepy Rubies, Portrait: The Music of Kansas heading to the Pageant

Portrait: The Music of Kansas

Portrait: The Music of Kansas

John Henry & Sleepy Rubies and Portrait: The Music of Kansas are new concerts coming to the Pageant as part of the venue’s “Endeavor for Normalcy” series signaling the reopening of the venue.

-- Portrait: The Music of Kansas, 8 p.m. April 23, $25 (must be purchased in groups of two or four), tickets on sale at 5 p.m. March 26

-- John Henry & Sleepy Rubies, 8 p.m. April 24, $15 (must be purchased in groups of two or four), tickets on sale at 5 p.m. March 26

Click here to see the venue’s protocols regarding COVID-19.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

 

