John Henry & Sleepy Rubies, Portrait: The Music of Kansas heading to the Pageant

John Henry & Sleepy Rubies and Portrait: The Music of Kansas are new concerts coming to the Pageant as part of the venue’s “Endeavor for Normalcy” series signaling the reopening of the venue.

-- Portrait: The Music of Kansas, 8 p.m. April 23, $25 (must be purchased in groups of two or four), tickets on sale at 5 p.m. March 26

-- John Henry & Sleepy Rubies, 8 p.m. April 24, $15 (must be purchased in groups of two or four), tickets on sale at 5 p.m. March 26

