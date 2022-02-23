John Mulaney's 'From Scratch' tour to play Enterprise Center

John Mulaney hits Enterprise Center with a show at 8 p.m. July 22 as part of his “From Scratch” tour.
This is the second leg of the tour.
Tickets are $36.50-$126.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 25 at ticketmaster.com.
Upon arrival at the venue, phones will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times, and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue. All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.