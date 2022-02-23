 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John Mulaney's 'From Scratch' tour to play Enterprise Center

 Courtesy of the artist

John Mulaney hits Enterprise Center with a show at 8 p.m. July 22 as part of his “From Scratch” tour.

This is the second leg of the tour.

Tickets are $36.50-$126.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 25 at ticketmaster.com.

Upon arrival at the venue, phones will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times, and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue. All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space.

 

