John Pizzarelli's Sheldon Concert Hall show is rescheduled

John Pizzarelli’s concert scheduled for April 18 at the Sheldon Concert Hall has been rescheduled for Sept. 9. The show is John Pizzarelli: A Centennial Celebration of Nat King Cole, and is the Friends of the Sheldon Benefit Concert.

Show time is at 8 p.m.

Ticket holders interested in attending the new date should hold onto those tickets and present them at the door on the new date. Those who can’t make the new date can request a refund at the original point of purchase. They’re also asked to consider donating the cost of their tickets to the non-profit Sheldon Arts Foundation.

Refunds should be requested by midnight April 18 through metrotix.com, at 314-534-1111 or at online@metrotix.com.

The show was postponed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

