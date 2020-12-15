John Pizzarelli's Sheldon Concert Hall show moves to a virtual event

Update: John Pizzarelli’s postponed concert at the Sheldon Concert Hall, which had been moved to Feb. 21, 2021, will now be an exclusive livestreaming event at 7 p.m. June. 10.
The concert is "John Pizzarelli: A Centennial Celebration of Nat King Cole."
Ticket holders for the physical concert can use their tickets for the livestream and don’t have to do anything at this time. A streaming link will be sent later. Additional streaming tickets may become available. Ticket holders can also upgrade their tickets to a patron level ticket with includes the streaming link and an Italian dinner basket including a bottle of wine. Click here for the update or call 314-533-9900.
Refunds can also be issued, or ticket holders can donate the cost of their tickets to the non-profit Sheldon Arts Foundation. Email marketing@thesheldon.rog for either scenario by June 18.
Previous post: John Pizzarelli’s concert scheduled for April 18 at the Sheldon Concert Hall has been rescheduled for Sept. 9. The show is John Pizzarelli: A Centennial Celebration of Nat King Cole, and is the Friends of the Sheldon Benefit Concert.
Show time is at 8 p.m.
Ticket holders interested in attending the new date should hold onto those tickets and present them at the door on the new date. Those who can’t make the new date can request a refund at the original point of purchase. They’re also asked to consider donating the cost of their tickets to the non-profit Sheldon Arts Foundation.
Refunds should be requested by midnight April 18 through metrotix.com, at 314-534-1111 or at online@metrotix.com.
The show was postponed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!