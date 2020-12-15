John Pizzarelli's Sheldon Concert Hall show moves to a virtual event

Update: John Pizzarelli’s postponed concert at the Sheldon Concert Hall, which had been moved to Feb. 21, 2021, will now be an exclusive livestreaming event at 7 p.m. June. 10.

The concert is "John Pizzarelli: A Centennial Celebration of Nat King Cole."

Ticket holders for the physical concert can use their tickets for the livestream and don’t have to do anything at this time. A streaming link will be sent later. Additional streaming tickets may become available. Ticket holders can also upgrade their tickets to a patron level ticket with includes the streaming link and an Italian dinner basket including a bottle of wine. Click here for the update or call 314-533-9900.

Refunds can also be issued, or ticket holders can donate the cost of their tickets to the non-profit Sheldon Arts Foundation. Email marketing@thesheldon.rog for either scenario by June 18.