John Stamos added to the Beach Boys' concert at the Factory
John Stamos added to the Beach Boys' concert at the Factory

John Stamos

John Stamos arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

 Jordan Strauss

John Stamos has been added to the Beach Boys' Aug. 19 concert at the new Factory in Chesterfield.

Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $49.50-$89.50. 

