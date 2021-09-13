Johnnyswim's concert at the Pageant moves to 2022

Johnnyswim’s Oct. 1 concert at the Pageant has been rescheduled for March 27, 2022.
Here is the message from the band.
"We don’t just want to sing IN cities…we want to sing FOR cities. Since we began this adventure as a traveling family band, our goal has always been for our shows to not make you feel like an observer, but like a part of the family. As we looked ahead to this fall tour, we weighed the risks to our family, our band & crew, and to the communities we look to serve, and we have decided to postpone our fall tour until the spring of next year. We have waited so long to tour again, but after discussing possible alternate formats and contingencies, we agreed if we wait just a LITTLE longer, we can truly do it right. We want it to feel like you’re in our living room. We don’t want to sing at you. We want to sing with you. But we want to do it safely. The good news is the new dates are already scheduled!
If you have tickets for the original dates, your tickets are STILL GOOD for the rescheduled shows in the Spring. NASHVILLE IS THE ONLY EXCEPTION (check our stories for more info on this), otherwise just hold on to those tickets, and you’re good. We know this is a bummer and are grateful for your understanding and patience. To say that we are gutted is an understatement. Take care of yourselves and take care of your community. We can’t wait to jump into crowds and eat off your plates soon.
We love you."