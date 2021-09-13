Johnnyswim's concert at the Pageant moves to 2022

"We don’t just want to sing IN cities…we want to sing FOR cities. Since we began this adventure as a traveling family band, our goal has always been for our shows to not make you feel like an observer, but like a part of the family. As we looked ahead to this fall tour, we weighed the risks to our family, our band & crew, and to the communities we look to serve, and we have decided to postpone our fall tour until the spring of next year. We have waited so long to tour again, but after discussing possible alternate formats and contingencies, we agreed if we wait just a LITTLE longer, we can truly do it right. We want it to feel like you’re in our living room. We don’t want to sing at you. We want to sing with you. But we want to do it safely. The good news is the new dates are already scheduled!