Jon Hamm, Jenna Fischer, Brett Hull and Wayne Gretzky are NHL All-Star Game honorary captains

Jon Hamm, Jenna Fischer, Brett Hull and Wayne Gretzky are honorary captains for the 2020 Honda NHL All-Star Game, taking place Saturday night at Enterprise Center (airing on NBC at 7 p.m.) The rundown is St. Louis native Hamm (Metro), fellow native Fischer (Atlantic), former St. Louis Blues player Hull (Central) and Gretzky (Pacific). Both Hull and Gretzky are acclaimed former Blues players who also played for several other teams.