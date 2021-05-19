 Skip to main content
Jonas Brothers bringing summer show with Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with Kelsea Ballerini
Jonas Brothers’ “The Remember This” tour is heading to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Sept. 7 at 7 p.m.

Kelsea Ballerini is also on the bill.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. May 27 at livenation.com. Ticket prices are forthcoming.

The group says in a statement: “We couldn’t be more excited to officially announce we are going on tour THIS summer and bringing our friend Kelsea Ballerini. If this past year has taught us anything it’s that we need to remember the important moments in our lives. We hope these shows will be special moments for our fans, our friends and our families and we can’t wait to see all their faces soon.”

The tour begins Aug. 20 in Las Vegas.

 

