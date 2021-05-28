Jordan Davis' 'Buy Dirt Tour' coming to the Factory in Chesterfield

Jordan Davis’ “Buy Dirt Tour” comes to the Factory at the District in Chesterfield on Dec. 11. Show time is at 7:30 p.m.
Seaforth and MacKenzie Porter are on the bill.
Tickets start at $27.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 4 at ticketmaster.com.
Get more information at thefactorystl.com.
The Factory will open later this summer.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
