Jordan Davis' 'Buy Dirt Tour' coming to the Factory in Chesterfield
Jordan Davis' 'Buy Dirt Tour' coming to the Factory in Chesterfield

Jordan Davis

Jordan Davis

 Photo by Eric Ryan Anderson

Jordan Davis’ “Buy Dirt Tour” comes to the Factory at the District in Chesterfield on Dec. 11. Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Seaforth and MacKenzie Porter are on the bill.

Tickets start at $27.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 4 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thefactorystl.com.

The Factory will open later this summer.

 

