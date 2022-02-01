 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Josh Groban heading to St. Louis for early tour stop at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Josh Groban at Peabody Opera House

Josh Groban performs for a sold-out crowd at Peabody Opera House in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 19, 2015. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 photo by Jon Gitchoff

Josh Groban comes to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with a show on June 26 as part of his “Harmony Tour.”

Show time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $29.50-$299.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 4 at livenation.com.

A COVID-19 vaccination or negative test is required for entry.

The tour begins June 17 in Detroit, MI.

Groban’s latest album is “Harmony.”

In a statement, Groban said: “After far too long feeling torn away from my favorite part of my musical life, live performance, it is with huge excitement and gratitude to announce that I’ll be back doing what I do best and love most with the ‘Harmony Tour.’” It will be more than a concert for me…it will be a celebration of connection with my friends, fans and colleagues who have been my anchors during the last couple of years and during the course of my career. I hope you’ll join us for these beautiful nights of music.” 

