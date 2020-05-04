Journey cancels tour including Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, tells fans to 'Don't Stop Believin'

Update: This tour has been canceled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The tour was canceled rather than postponed to allow fans faster access to refunds.
The band issued this statement:
“There is no greater thrill for us than playing for our incredibly devoted audience, but their safety must come first. Having seen what the world has endured during the last 45 days, and not knowing what the rest of this year or 2021 will bring, we knew the right thing to do was to make sure our fans’ health was not put in jeopardy and to provide immediate access to refund options given the unexpected events caused by this terrible virus. We would like to thank all doctors, nurses, police, other first responders and essential workers for their heroic efforts; as well as our fans for doing everything possible to stay safe. We would also like to send The Pretenders our best wishes and hope to see them in the future. We will see everyone again as soon as it is safe to tour, and we will share that news as it becomes available. In the meantime, please 'Don’t Stop Believin’" in the wonder of life and in each other.”
Original post: Journey returns to St. Louis with a summer show on June 26 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. The Pretenders is on the bill as well.
This is the venue's first new announcement for 2020.
Tickets are $35-$399.50. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 8 at livenation.com. The venue box office is open Nov. 8, 9 and 11 only with no service fees.
Journey performed at Busch Stadium in 2018.
