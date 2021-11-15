 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Journey heading to Enterprise Center with Billy Idol
0 comments

Journey heading to Enterprise Center with Billy Idol

{{featured_button_text}}

Classic rock band Journey heads to Enterprise Center with its “Freedom Tour 2022” with a stop on March 21. Billy Idol is also on the bill.

Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $42-$122 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 19 at ticketmaster.com.

Journey’s Neal Schon says: It’s that time - time to get back to where we are used to being -- on stage. We are looking forward to shifting into high gear and bringing you the best show possible. The band is running on all 12 cylinders and very excited. Please come and join us once again for an evening full of rocking stage connection fun. See you soon friends.”

Adds Billy Idol: “Touring next year with Journey is going to be great fun! An epic night you won’t want to miss. I’m excited to get back to so many wonderful cities and I’m bringing Steve Stevens and the rest of the Billy Idol band with me!”

Enterprise Center requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry.

 

0 comments

Tags

2021_Legos.png

Legos

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Holland applauds Zendaya's success at CFDA Fashion Awards

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News