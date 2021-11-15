Journey heading to Enterprise Center with Billy Idol

Classic rock band Journey heads to Enterprise Center with its “Freedom Tour 2022” with a stop on March 21. Billy Idol is also on the bill.

Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $42-$122 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 19 at ticketmaster.com.

Journey’s Neal Schon says: “It’s that time - time to get back to where we are used to being -- on stage. We are looking forward to shifting into high gear and bringing you the best show possible. The band is running on all 12 cylinders and very excited. Please come and join us once again for an evening full of rocking stage connection fun. See you soon friends.”

Adds Billy Idol: “Touring next year with Journey is going to be great fun! An epic night you won’t want to miss. I’m excited to get back to so many wonderful cities and I’m bringing Steve Stevens and the rest of the Billy Idol band with me!”

Enterprise Center requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.