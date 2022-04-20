 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Judah & the Lion lines up its the Factory concert debut

Judah & the Lion

Judah & the Lion

Judah & the Lion is at the Factory in Chesterfield with a show at 8 p.m. Sept. 23 as part of its “Happy Again Tour.”

Smallpools is also on the bill.

Tickets are $38-$49.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. April 22 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thefactorystl.com.

