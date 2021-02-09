'Judas and the Black Messiah' soundtrack includes Jay-Z, H.E.R. Nas, Nipsey Hussle, Smino

Details on the soundtrack to the new movie “Judah and the Messiah” have been released, and the stacked album will include Jay-Z, H.E.R., Nas, Nipsey Hussle, Rapsody, Masego, Black Thought, BJ the Chicago Kid, St. Louis native rapper Smino with Saba, and more.
Smino and Saba contribute the song “Plead the .45th.”
-
St. Lunatics feud signals an end to St. Louis' original hip-hop dynasty
-
Vaccinations, testing, morgue duties — Family Arena, staff take on new duties in pandemic
-
A decade later, St. Louis singer Kenny DeShields is almost ready to release debut album
-
St. Charles band Hounds exposes itself like never before on new album
-
The Weeknd reschedules 'After Hours Tour' from 2021 to 2022, including Enterprise Center date
SMINO x SABA . Honored . #JudasAndTheBlackMessiah pic.twitter.com/zrAL0fg5A3— Smi (@smino) February 9, 2021
“Judas and the Black Messiah” will be released simultaneously Feb. 12 for streaming on HBO Max and in theatres.
Tags
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today