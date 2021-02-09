 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Judas and the Black Messiah' soundtrack includes Jay-Z, H.E.R. Nas, Nipsey Hussle, Smino
0 comments

'Judas and the Black Messiah' soundtrack includes Jay-Z, H.E.R. Nas, Nipsey Hussle, Smino

{{featured_button_text}}
JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH

Daniel Kaluuya in "Judas and the Black Messiah"

 Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Details on the soundtrack to the new movie “Judah and the Messiah” have been released, and the stacked album will include Jay-Z, H.E.R., Nas, Nipsey Hussle, Rapsody, Masego, Black Thought, BJ the Chicago Kid, St. Louis native rapper Smino with Saba, and more.

Smino and Saba contribute the song “Plead the .45th.”

“Judas and the Black Messiah” will be released simultaneously Feb. 12 for streaming on HBO Max and in theatres.

 

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Mary Wilson singer and co-founder of The Supremes dies at age 76

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports