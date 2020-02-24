Judas Priest celebrating its 50th anniversary at St. Louis Music Park

Rob Halford of Judas Priest performs at Stifel Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, June 3, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Judas Priest will rock out at St. Louis Music Park when its “50 Heavy Metal Years Tour 2020” plays there on Sept. 30. The band is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Sabaton is also on the bill. Get tickets at livenation.com and at the Hollywood Casino box office beginning at 10 a.m. Friday. The tour begins Sept. 9 in Oxon Hill, Md. In a statement, the band said: “Judas Priest are primed and ready to deliver the goods with our 50 Heavy Metal Years anniversary celebration stage show spectacular. Performing a blistering cross section of songs from our lives in metal -- we can't wait to raise horns with you again at this once in a metal lifetime event.” The band’s latest studio album is “Firepower.” The band formed in 1970 in Birmingham, England. The concert is presented by KSHE 95.
Judas Priest at Stifel Theatre
Rob Halford of Judas Priest performs at Stifel Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, June 3, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Judas Priest at Stifel Theatre
Rob Halford of Judas Priest performs at Stifel Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, June 3, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Judas Priest at Stifel Theatre
Judas Priest performs at Stifel Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, June 3, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Judas Priest at Stifel Theatre
Judas Priest performs at Stifel Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, June 3, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Judas Priest at Stifel Theatre
Rob Halford of Judas Priest performs at Stifel Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, June 3, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Judas Priest at Stifel Theatre
Richie Faulkner of Judas Priest performs at Stifel Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, June 3, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Judas Priest at Stifel Theatre
Judas Priest performs at Stifel Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, June 3, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Judas Priest at Stifel Theatre
Rob Halford of Judas Priest performs at Stifel Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, June 3, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Judas Priest at Stifel Theatre
Judas Priest performs at Stifel Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, June 3, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Judas Priest at Stifel Theatre
Ian Hill of Judas Priest performs at Stifel Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, June 3, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Judas Priest at Stifel Theatre
Rob Halford of Judas Priest performs at Stifel Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, June 3, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Judas Priest at Stifel Theatre
Judas Priest performs at Stifel Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, June 3, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Judas Priest at Stifel Theatre
Judas Priest performs at Stifel Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, June 3, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Judas Priest at Stifel Theatre
Richie Faulkner of Judas Priest performs at Stifel Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, June 3, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Judas Priest at Stifel Theatre
Judas Priest performs at Stifel Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, June 3, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Judas Priest at Stifel Theatre
Rob Halford of Judas Priest performs at Stifel Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, June 3, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Judas Priest at Stifel Theatre
Andy Sneap of Judas Priest performs at Stifel Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, June 3, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Judas Priest at Stifel Theatre
Rob Halford of Judas Priest performs at Stifel Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, June 3, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Judas Priest at Stifel Theatre
Judas Priest performs at Stifel Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, June 3, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Judas Priest at Stifel Theatre
Rob Halford of Judas Priest performs at Stifel Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, June 3, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Judas Priest at Stifel Theatre
From the left, Laura McFarland, of Wentzville, and Donna Craig, of St. Charles, before Judas Priest performs at Stifel Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, June 3, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Judas Priest at Stifel Theatre
From the left, Rick Porterfield, of Warden, Ill., and Rachel Philyppone, of Florissant, before Judas Priest performs at Stifel Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, June 3, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Judas Priest at Stifel Theatre
Joe Kinnison (left) and Cindy Harr, both of Fenton, before Judas Priest performs at Stifel Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, June 3, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Judas Priest at Stifel Theatre
From the left, Merril Barden, of St. Louis, and Syd Schlemer, of Edwardsville, before Judas Priest performs at Stifel Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, June 3, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Judas Priest at Stifel Theatre
Brian (left) and Tonya Porshinsky, of St. Louis, before Judas Priest performs at Stifel Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, June 3, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Judas Priest at Stifel Theatre
Melissa Sides (left) and Wesley Richards, both of St. Louis, before Judas Priest performs at Stifel Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, June 3, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Judas Priest at Stifel Theatre
Sean Ebeling (left) and Karen Blessing, both of St. Peters, before Judas Priest performs at Stifel Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, June 3, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Judas Priest at Stifel Theatre
Mike and Crickett Miller, of Augusta, Mo., before Judas Priest performs at Stifel Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, June 3, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Judas Priest at Stifel Theatre
Wes Burgess (left) and Chas Schranck, both of St. Louis, before Judas Priest performs at Stifel Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, June 3, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Judas Priest at Stifel Theatre
From the left, Matthew Jansen, of St. Louis, with Ann and Chris Jansen, of Bridgeton, before Judas Priest performs at Stifel Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, June 3, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Judas Priest at Stifel Theatre
From the left, Jerald Smith, of Barnhart, and Caleigh Hampton, of St. Louis, before Judas Priest performs at Stifel Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, June 3, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Judas Priest at Stifel Theatre
Tim (left) and Chris Galarza, of Florissant, before Judas Priest performs at Stifel Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, June 3, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Judas Priest at Stifel Theatre
From the left, Angi Laskowski, of Columbia, Ill., and Sam Welge, of Creve Coeur, before Judas Priest performs at Stifel Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, June 3, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend's best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.
try again
Error:
Please try again later
Thanks!
*