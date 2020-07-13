Judas Priest, St. Louis Music Park's last remaining 2020 concert, moves to 2021

Update: Judas Priest's Sept. 30, 2020 concert at St. Louis Music Park has been rescheduled for Sept. 25, 2021. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date. Refunds are also available. Go to livenation.com/refund.

The change comes in the wake of the pandemic.

The rescheduling officially wipes out St. Louis Music Park's 2020 schedule; the new venue never got a host a concert this year.

Original post: Judas Priest will rock out at St. Louis Music Park when its “50 Heavy Metal Years Tour 2020” plays there on Sept. 30. The band is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Sabaton is also on the bill.

Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $30.50-$175 at livenation.com and at the Hollywood Casino box office beginning at 10 a.m. Friday.

The tour begins Sept. 9 in Oxon Hill, Md.