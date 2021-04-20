Jukebox the Ghost coming to Delmar Hall, along with lovelytheband and Sir Sly

Jukebox the Ghost is at Delmar Hall with a concert on Sept. 30, 2021. A support act will be announced.
Tickets are $22-25 at ticketmaster.com. The box office is currently closed. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
-- “Conversations with Loverboy Tour” with lovelytheband and Sir Sly, Cannons, 8 p.m. Nov. 24, $29.50-$35, on sale at 9 a.m. Friday
-- Shane Smith and the Saints, 8 p.m. Nov. 19, $18-$22, on sale now.
Get more information at delmarhall.com.
Delmar Hall hasn’t reopened since closing March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic, but new shows for 2021 are starting to pour in. The shows are being booked as full capacity events.
