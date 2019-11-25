Juliana Hatfield is at Blueberry Hill Duck Room with a show on Feb. 7; show time is at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $25-$28 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday at ticketmaster.com and at Suite 100 at the Pageant.
Get more information by clicking here.
