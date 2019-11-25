Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
Juliana Hatfield

Juliana Hatfield

Courtesy of David Doobinin

Juliana Hatfield is at Blueberry Hill Duck Room with a show on Feb. 7; show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $25-$28 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday at ticketmaster.com and at Suite 100 at the Pageant.

Get more information by clicking here. 

