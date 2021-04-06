 Skip to main content
Julien Baker coming to Delmar Hall for November concert
Julien Baker coming to Delmar Hall for November concert

Julien Baker

Julian Baker

 Photo by Alysse Gafkjen

Julien Baker is at Delmar Hall with a show on Nov. 16; show time is at 8 p.m.

DEHD and Katie Malco are also on the bill. Tickets are $23-$25 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at delmarhall.com.

This is the first new concert announcement to come from Delmar Hall in over a year.

 

