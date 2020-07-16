Just John bar requiring patrons sign in before entering to help contain COVID-19

On the heels on Rehab Bar & Grille temporarily closing after a person in the nightspot tested posted for COVID-19 over the weekend, its neighbor Just John (4112 Manchester Ave.) is requiring its patrons to sign in before entering the bar, in addition to temperature checks and face masks.

On its Facebook page, the club wrote: "This will be done to help contain COVID in the City of St Louis by contact tracing if needed. This same process has been implemented in SEVERAL other cities. All customers who enter will be required to sign in giving their name and a phone number or email. We will only release this information to the City’s COVID tracing department if requested. Just John will not sell or use this information for anything else. We are doing our little part in trying to help contain the virus and stay open. Thank you for your help."