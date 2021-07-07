Just John in the Grove going all Britney, all night for one night only

It's all Britney Spears all night at Just John bar and nightclub, 4112 Manchester, on July 8. The event, dubbed “Free Britney,” is in support of the pop singer’s very public desire to be freed from the conservatorship binding her.
The event is from 9 p.m. to close.
Get more information at justjohnclub.com.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
