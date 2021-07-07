 Skip to main content
Just John in the Grove going all Britney, all night for one night only
Britney Spears' court-appointed attorney resigns

FILE - Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" on July 22, 2019. When Spears speaks to a judge at her own request on Wednesday, June. 23, 2021, she'll do it 13 years into a court-enforced conservatorship that has exercised vast control of her life and money by her father. Spears has said the conservatorship saved her from collapse and exploitation. But she has sought more control over how it operates, and says she wants her father out. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

 Jordan Strauss

It's all Britney Spears all night at Just John bar and nightclub, 4112 Manchester, on July 8. The event, dubbed “Free Britney,” is in support of the pop singer’s very public desire to be freed from the conservatorship binding her.

The event is from 9 p.m. to close.

Get more information at justjohnclub.com.

In 2020, Just John unveiled a substantial renovation and update.

