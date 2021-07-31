Just John in the Grove requiring proof of vaccination to enter

Just John bar and nightclub in the Grove neighborhood is requiring proof of full vaccination to enter, effectively immediately. The Grove staple announced the news on its social media today.

“This is not a political issue. This is a safety issue,” the club states.

The club adds it can’t afford the threat of unvaccinated individuals exposing guests and staff given events of the last eighteen months.

An original vaccination card, photocopy or photo on a phone will be accepted.

Masks must be worn indoors unless seated.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.