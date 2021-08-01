Just John, Rehab in the Grove now require proof of vaccination from patrons

Just John and Rehab nightclubs in the Grove neighborhood now require patrons to present proof of full COVID-19 vaccination. The clubs announced the new policies on social media.

“This is not a political issue. This is a safety issue,” the announcement from Just John said. The club adds it can’t afford the threat of unvaccinated individuals exposing guests and staff members, given events of the last 18 months.

An original vaccination card, photocopy or photo on a phone will be accepted.

Rehab says it is the bar's duty to limit the spread of COVID-19 as much as it can. It also will accept a vaccine card or digital copy.

"We will always be about creating a safe environment for our community," Rehab's announcement says.

Masks must be worn indoors at both clubs.

Dining indoors? Not without proof of vaccination, some St. Louis restaurants say Ben Poremba's restaurants and Apotheosis Comics & Lounge say nonvaccinated customers are still welcome to eat and drink outdoors.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.