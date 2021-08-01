Just John, Rehab in the Grove requiring proof of vaccination to enter

Just John and Rehab nightclubs in the Grove neighborhood is requiring proof of full vaccination to enter, effectively immediately. The Grove staples announced the news on their social media.

“This is not a political issue. This is a safety issue,” Just John states. The club adds it can’t afford the threat of unvaccinated individuals exposing guests and staff given events of the last eighteen months.

An original vaccination card, photocopy or photo on a phone will be accepted.

Rehab says it is its duty to limit the spread of COVID-19 as much as it can, and requires either the actual vaccine card or photocopy of the card.

"We will always be about creating a safe environment for our community."

Masks must be worn indoors at both clubs.

